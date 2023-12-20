Utah photographer captures Christmas magic with help from Santa Claus

ALPINE, Utah — As the FOX 13 News "12 Nights of Holiday Cheer" reaches its halfway point and Christmas looms just six days away, anticipation is building across Utah as Santa prepares for his annual journey.

However, before he embarks on his sleigh ride, a Utah photographer has teamed up with Jolly Old St. Nick to create lasting memories for families throughout the state.

In an enchanting workshop nestled in Alpine, a dynamic duo captures holiday magic like no one else.

Photographer Ted York and the man in the red suit, Santa Claus himself, join forces to bring joy and create unforgettable experiences for families.

"For us, Christmas starts early," said Ted York, the creative mind behind the lens.

Santa, always in character, recounts how their collaboration began: "I'm Santa Claus all the time."

Ted approached Santa, inquiring if he ever played the role, and the rest is history.

"We started what we do now,” As they seamlessly work together, Santa emphasizes, "It's definitely teamwork,” with Ted adding, "We've learned to work as a team, modified things, gone over pictures, and talked about expressions.”

While many have had their photos taken with Santa, the images produced in this workshop take the experience to a whole new level.

"The clientele just absolutely love it," Ted York says, emphasizing the love and excitement people express when they see the finished products featuring their children.

Preparing for Santa's arrival starts as early as October, Ted reveals. People are often surprised, but the demand for these unique Santa experiences is undeniable.

Each session is filled with moments and memories, expertly captured in camera frames.

"It's exciting; you know, it's like I got it!" Ted exclaims, highlighting the joy of capturing those special moments.

Although the finished product is a cherished keepsake for parents, the heart of the experience lies in the joy and wonderment of the little ones.

"Even though we do a little directing of the kids, they're having a great experience with Santa Claus," Ted explains.

In a recent session, two kids, both proudly on the nice list, experienced the magic firsthand. Santa, who loves to read and tell stories, emphasizes that the children bring the true magic of Christmas to the studio.

Ted York sums up the essence of their work: "I just, you know, I can't explain that. That's what we go for."

For all who step into their studio, the experience is nothing short of magical echoed by Santa himself by saying, "There's just no other way to put it. It's magical.”

To learn more about Ted’s Storybook Santa Experience and how to book a session next year, you can visit his website here.