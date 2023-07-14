Utah senior dog sanctuary brings joy to senior citizens

SALT LAKE CITY — Senior dogs rescued from animal shelters are finding a special purpose thanks to the Therapaws Senior Sanctuary.

The nonprofit brings the dogs to assisted living facilities throughout the Salt Lake Valley where they share their unconditional love with the residents.

“It's so good. It fills my heart,” said Shauna Ostler, the founder of Therapaws. “They are magical, these little dogs.”

Recently, the dogs visited residents of Truewood at Cottonwood Heights where they were welcomed with open arms and unlimited cuddles.

The moments the residents spend with the dogs can conjure up good memories or provide a nice break or a reason for them to get out of their rooms.

“There is more and more research that shows the benefits of pet therapy. It’s as simple as it sounds,” said Emily Howarth, the general manager of Truewood. “Bringing an animal in to sit on a senior’s lap and pet them – it can help with cardiovascular issues, depression, anxiety.”

The dogs will visit this facility for about an hour one time per month. Shauna will repeat this activity at other senior homes - something she has done for about seven years.

She does it as a way to share something good and pure with senior citizens and to also pay tribute to her mother who died in April after a battle with dementia.

“She was kind of the ambassador for all of this,” Shauna said.

She remembers how much seeing the dogs meant to her mom and neighbors.

Now she is committed to helping the dogs find their one true purpose – sharing unconditional love with those who simply need a hug.

“As a dog lover I can't imagine being in a facility and not being able to have a dog,” Shauna said. “That would break my heart.”

To learn more about volunteering or donating to Therapaws click here.