Utah town steps up to help stranded goat farmers during winter storm

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — While most Utahns stayed inside during Saturday night's winter storm, the people of Stansbury Park were up milking goats until midnight.

"It was freezing cold, it was mid-20s, but as soon as everyone walked up it was, 'What can we do to help? Where do you need us?'" said Lisa Fernandez, assistant manager of Tractor Supply.

Winds up to 64 mph caused UDOT to ban high-profile vehicles from driving on I-80.

Two goat farmers on the way from Minnesota to California had to pull into the Tractor Supply ten minutes before closing to ask for help.

"He had 50 goats," said Fernandez. "Then 25 kids, and every one of them hadn't been milked in probably over 12 hours."

A woman posted the call for help on a local dairy Facebook group. Within 40 minutes, 30 people were there. Some never milked a goat before.

"The goats were kind of cold and scared so all of us got our hands on them and made sure they knew they were OK," said Paden Jolley.

"If a goat isn't milked in the right amount of time, then their udder will just keep on filling and it can cause extreme discomfort," said Abigail Ryva.

Thanks to the overwhelming turnout, the group was able to raise a glass of unpasteurized milk over a job well done.

"We brought out little cups for everybody so everyone or anyone who wanted to try some brought out their own jars," said Fernandez.

"It definitely restores your faith in humanity and people and community and it warms your heart," she said.

The farmers and goats were able to eventually make it back to California safely. The couple told the employees of Tractor Supply they'll stop by and say hi on their next big road trip.