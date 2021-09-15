Utahns with special needs participate in 'Hoop Camp,' get free Donovan Mitchell shoes

DRAPER, Utah — Hoop Camp is a unified and inclusive camp catering to all adults and children with special needs.

The camp is in its 28th year and travels around the nation, as well as internationally.

They have been to Utah several times, working with Utah football in the past, but this time the Utah Jazz partnered with Hoop Camp to give every participant a pair of Donovan Mitchell shoes. In addition to the shoes, the day consisted of individual and team contests, 5-on-5 games and a trophy ceremony to follow.

"It's a social event disguised with sport, getting this community together and allowing them to make their own friends, and then us making friends with them as well," Hoop Camp director Hayes Garrity said

Hoop Camp's next stop is Idaho, but they will be back to Utah soon where they hope to team with the Utes football and basketball teams. Head to their website, hoop.camp, for more information.