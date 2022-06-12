Volunteers work to clean up Jordan River shoreline

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — On Sunday, around 50 volunteers showed up to help the International WeLoveU Foundation's cleanup along the Jordan River shoreline in West Valley City.

Their initiative is the "Clean WORLD" movement, which stands for water, oxygen, region, life and descendants.

They wanted to improve the area by cleaning up trash that piled up during the pandemic.

"It's important to keep it clean because the Jordan River runs 50 miles through Salt Lake City, and many people come to walk and enjoy the area," volunteer coordinator Cassandra Todd said. "We want to make it more clean and environmental, more beautiful, so people can enjoy the environment."

To find out more information about the foundation and how you can volunteer, visit the foundation's website.