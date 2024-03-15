'We will never forget them;' Draper twins reunited with those who worked to deliver them safely

DRAPER, Utah — Twin baby girls, Mabel and Rosie, born at the tail end of 2023 faced a complicated journey that took the efforts of many to help them arrived in the world safely.

"Did not think I was in labor, didn't think anything, just thought weird contractions, something strange," explained the twins' mother, Allison Nygaard.

The mother-to-be woke up at 3 a.m. on Dec. 12 and saw her umbilical cord was out. Nygaard's husband called 911 and the Draper Fire Department arrived minutes later.

"It was evident that it was a medical emergency, that she had a prolapsed cord," recalled paramedic J.P. Pasillas.

It became clear that baby Mabel's life was at risk.

"In the back of the ambulance we had physically picked the baby's head off of the umbilical cord and it was a very high stress situation," explained Pasillas.

Nygaard was brought to Lone Peak Hospital where she received immediate and desperate care.

"When this happens outside of the hospital, outside of labor, delivery is about 0-1% chance of survival," said Staci Durfee, who was serving as an ER nurse when Nygaard arrived.

The staff worked quickly to get both Mabel and Rosie delivered. Just short of an hour after calling 911, Mabel was born at two pounds and 15 ounces. Two minutes later came Rosie at three pounds, one ounce.

On Friday, more than three months later, the Nygaard family returned to the hospital for a special reunion with smiles were shared all around, along with plenty of warm embraces.

"A lot of times, especially working in the ER, we don't get to see the outcome or the follow up of what happens when the patients leave the unit," said Durfee.

"It was very heartwarming to see mom and baby both doing well," Pasillas said.

It was a snapshot in time that everyone hopes will leave a lasting memory.

"I never want them to forget us because we will never forget them," said Allison.

Both Mabel and Rosie graduated from the NICU and have enjoyed being back home. This week, the twins celebrated their three-month birthday and their parents say both are thriving.