West Jordan 6-year-old funds Disneyland trip by shoveling snow

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Bentley Evans always dreamed of going to Disneyland.

“Disneyland is probably one of the funnest places in the United States," he said.

He came to his parents for support, said Brett Evans.

“Obviously as his parents, we can give him the money and we can pay for everything, but I wanted him to learn what it is to value an actual dollar," he said.

Brett told his son he could earn money by helping people, and that’s when Bentley had the idea to help shovel people's driveways and sidewalks. There were plenty of community members in need of his services; Bentley was able to raise $3,300 for his trip, which he just returned from this week.

“He wanted to go to the restaurants, and he paid for the restaurants, he paid for his own collectible stuff in Disneyland," said Brett.

Bentley plans to get out the snowblower and shovel again this winter, so he can fund his next great adventure.