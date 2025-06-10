Eat smart, save smart: How meal planning can save a family $1,500 a year

SALT LAKE CITY — According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food costs have been rising 2-10% per year since 2022.

The USDA says a lot of this cost comes down to food waste. Citing numbers that the average American family of four loses $1,500 to uneaten food every year.



The first step, as in any savings method, is to plan. Creating a meal plan can help you from buying things you won't eat. Step two: hit your pantry before hitting the grocery store. A lot of times, you can find an extra meal in the ingredients you already have.

Don't forget to serve smart. By keeping your meal portions down, you can lower your grocery bills and add to your leftovers.

Lastly, it's important to keep the leftovers safe. Pack them in small portions, mark the date, and refrigerate if you are using them within four days.

Plus, if you think you will keep them for longer, you can freeze fruits and vegetables to be used in future stews or smoothies.