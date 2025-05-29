How a 529 plan could save families money while planning for college

SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of college is increasing, which means families are budgeting earlier than ever for their kid's education. In fact, according to the Education Data Initiative, the cost of tuition at public 4-year institutions increased 36.7% from 2010 to 2023.

However, there is one way you can save smarter while planning for those expenses with a 529 plan. A 529 plan is a tax-free investment for tuition, fees, housing, meals, supplies, and internet. Plus, the tool can be used by anyone for higher education across universities or trade schools.

Currently, anyone who opens an account for the first time and contributes at least $25 can get a matching contribution up to $40. The offer is ongoing and will remain available until Saturday, May 31.

