How local banks and credit unions can help empower your teen's financial future

SALT LAKE CITY — If you need help in financially guiding your teen, look no further than your local bank or credit union. Many financial institutions offer teen savings accounts and debit cards to get them on the path to saving smarter at an early age.

Vincenza Vicari-Bentley, empowering financial wellness coordinator with USU extension, says a first job is a great learning lesson to set up lifelong money skills. "It's an opportunity to learn how to make decisions about money and value-based spending. If I buy this, then I can't have that. If I save this, then I will have that. So having that practice in making decisions in how you want to spend, save, and give your money."

Vicenza says making a budget and savings plan is really a key element in getting younger people to take control of their finances