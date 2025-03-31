How you can save money on local attractions with your family this spring break

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of you and your children are on spring break this week, and there's plenty to do close to home to keep everyone entertained and save money.

The Salt Lake Connect Pass offers one-day, two-day, and full-year memberships to 18 northern Utah attractions. There are many cool things, such as the Hogle Zoo, Ashton Gardens, Clark Planetarium, Dreamscapes, Butterfly Biosphere, and the aerial tram at Snowbird.

The pass purchase allows admission into all 18 attractions, saving you up to 80% over buying each admission separately.

The pass ranges in price depending on the plan you get, but if you buy the year-long membership to enjoy the 18 attractions for 365 days, it's just under $100.

You can learn more and purchase the pass online HERE.