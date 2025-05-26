Maximizing fun while minimizing spending: Tips for planning your summer vacation

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether you're currently on a Memorial Day getaway or planning that summer vacation, you might be looking for ways to save a little money.

AAA has some simple steps you can follow. Plan out your road trip, and look at not just gas stations along the way, but hotels too. As well as what price you might be paying.

It's also a good idea to consider what mode of transportation keeps the most money in your wallet. For example, domestic flights are a little more expensive right now, but rental car prices are down 8%.

Brad Clark with Solomon Financial says the best plan is to start saving as soon as you can, "If there's trips in the future, start shopping those tickets early, because there can be deals... use some of those websites, like Expedia and Travelocity."

Remember to cash in on bonuses or reward points. These tips aren't just for Memorial Day weekend, they work for summer vacations too.