Save hundreds by ditching internet company router rental fees

SALT LAKE CITY — When looking to save money, one of the first places to check may be inside your own home to see if you're being charged for something you can easily get on your own.

One of the worst offenders is the internet companies. According to Good Housekeeping's simple ways to save money list, most internet companies provide a router when you first set up service and then charge you a rental fee on top of your monthly cost of internet.

These fees can really add up. Depending on your provider, they can be up to $50 every 30 days.

To save on the recurring fees, you can just buy your own router. They range in price from under $100 up to several hundred dollars.

Find one that will fit your needs and stop renting. In a matter of a few months, you will likely be in the positive from your upfront router purchase and saving smarter.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."