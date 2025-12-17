How to stick to your holiday budget and start saving for 2026

December can be a challenging month for staying within budget, but financial experts say there are strategies to help you avoid overspending and start building better money habits for the new year.

According to a survey conducted by the Harris Poll, one in four Americans will probably go over their holiday spending budget. That's 25% of people struggling to keep their finances on track during the season.

Dave Nellis with America First Credit Union says when it comes to saving, now is a great day to start. He emphasizes that manifesting what you are saving for can make putting money away easier.

"I think reminding yourself of those goals is always important. What am I saving for, and set those goals. Write those goals down. Remember what those goals are. Put a little sticky on your debit card or on your credit card. Change your screen saver on your phone. 'OK, well, that's a picture of my new car.' Remind yourself of those things often, but it's changing that mindset for sure," Nellis said.

Along with that mindset shift, financial experts recommend creating a tracker and accounting for what money is going in and out every month. Some people turn budgeting into a game to see where they can make cuts and save for long-term financial success.

