Saving Smarter: Tips to keep energy bills lower as temperatures get higher

As temperatures climb, your air conditioner is likely getting its first real workout of the season, but staying cool doesn't have to mean sky-high energy bills.

When it comes to keeping the energy bills down this summer, energy experts we spoke to say there are some easy things to keep in mind:

Wait until evening to cook or run appliances, and seal gaps around windows and doors to prevent cool air from leaking out. Scheduling an annual A/C tune-up and installing a programmable thermostat can also go a long way in saving you money month to month.

Other tips to save money include closing the blinds or even bumping up the thermostat a few degrees.

For example, the Department of Energy states that raising the thermostat by eight degrees for eight hours per day can reduce air conditioning costs by up to 10 percent. If you have the option, landscaping can provide shade and reduce heat gain — such as planting trees near windows.