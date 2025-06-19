Utah's family-friendly financial literacy tool for better money management

SALT LAKE CITY — Financial literacy can seem like something that is out of reach for some, but the state of Utah offers tools to help you understand and take control of your finances.

The state treasurer of Utah's website has a lot of things for kids, teens, and adults that not only teach you financial literacy, but can help you control your current situation. Programs like "Play-Spent," a game about living beyond paycheck to paycheck, and "Credit Clash," which shows you ways to build and improve your credit score.

State Treasurer Marlo Oaks explained to FOX 13 News that these tools can not only help you start your savings, but they're really about getting the whole family to improve. "It's a great opportunity to sit down with kids and parents and talk about some of these concepts and really learn together," Oaks says.

You can find these resources and more at the Utah treasurer's website under the Financial Literacy Month resources page.