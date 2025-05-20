What can recent grads do to stand out in job market?

Many college graduates looking for work right now are having a difficult time securing a job, but there are things candidates can do to stand out.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York recently released unemployment data and found that nearly 6 percent of recent college graduates were unemployed, which is about 2 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate.

Another survey showed that 71 percent of Gen Z respondents said securing an interview, just getting in the door, was their biggest challenge.

However, experts say there are ways to get noticed.

"Individuals who are willing to go on site for positions [and] are flexible with what their starting salary is, are being considered for some of the most opportunities," explained one adviser.

Other tips include working with a mentor or your school's career services, or maybe get in touch with an alumnus in your career field, as they may know of an opening and highlight how your experiences in college showcase your skills for the position.

Anyone looking for work should always research a prospective company beforehand and ask plenty of questions.

Career experts estimate it can take college graduates 3-6 months to get hired, so just be patient. In the meantime, to save a little smarter, college grads should save as much money as they can, perhaps by not eating out as much, and consider getting some roommates or moving in with a relative to save money until they can find that perfect dream job.