Mike Lee calls for public execution of accused Charlie Kirk killer, Tyler Robinson

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Sen. Mike Lee called for the public execution of Tyler Robinson, the Utah man accused of killing conservative commentator Charlie Kirk last year.

Lee shared a Fox News story on X Monday night about Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erica Kirk, pushing for a speedy trial.

“Execute Tyler Robinson,” the Utah senator wrote. “In public.”

It is not the first time Lee has called for Robinson’s public execution.

In a post last Friday, Lee shared a post about Robinson’s court hearings and added, “Tyler Robinson publicly executed Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson should be publicly executed.”

