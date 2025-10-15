Search warrants in Charlie Kirk murder investigation have been sealed

PROVO, Utah — Search warrants that were served after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk have been sealed by a Utah judge.

A spokesperson for Utah State Courts confirmed to FOX 13 News this week that the records are sealed — at least until March.

Anyone wanting to read them sooner must file a motion with the judge presiding over the prosecution of Kirk’s accused killer.

Search warrants approved in state court typically become public after 20 days, but law enforcement can ask that they remain sealed for six months. Then they can ask judges for extensions.

Kirk was shot and killed on Utah Valley University campus on Sept. 10. Tyler Robinson surrendered to police the next day and has since been charged with murder and other crimes.



It’s not known what law enforcement searched or why it asked that the records be sealed, but court rules say judges may seal them if the release could pose a harm to individuals or impede an investigation.