Watch Now
News

Actions

Should academic achievement trump all for college admission?

University Campus
Belmont University
University Campus
Posted at 7:53 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 22:21:51-04

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere