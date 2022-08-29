Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte to make a comeback on August 30

SALT LAKE CITY — It may not feel like fall yet, but Starbucks is ushering in the cooler weather by bringing back some fan-favorite drinks, the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Fall-themed drinks and baked goods will be available at stores nationwide on Tuesday, August 30, Starbucks said.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is making its return for the 19th year and will be available as a hot, iced or blended beverage.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is coming back for its fourth year.

In the bakery, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone and Owl Cake Pop will be available for the season.

The pumpkin duo is not the only fall-inspired menu items coming to menus across the nation.

Starbucks is also bringing back the Apple Crisp Macchiato - but this year it will be made with oat milk and blonde espresso.