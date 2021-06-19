Take a hike! There's a fun family bonding activity along Summit County trails this summer.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Health Department, Basin Recreation and Parents Empowered have partnered for a fun family bonding activity along its trails this summer.

They're encouraging families to get outside and take part in a digital scavenger hunt that has been set up at the Willow Creek Park trail.

Together, parents and kids can search the park's trail to find the camouflaged signs, scan the QR code, answer questions in the digital scavenger hunt booklet, and post a family picture beside one of the signs to the Summit's Facebook Event Page for the chance to win great prizes.

The messaging along the trail reminds parents about the important role they plan in their kids' lives and encourages them to spend time having fun with their kids to strengthen their relationship.

Having a close family bond is important because kids are more likely to listen when parents set clear rules to protect their health and safety and keep them in an alcohol-free social environment.

Consistent communication with your kids is key. Let your kids know that you strongly disapprove of underage drinking and set clear rules against it.

Parentsempowered.org and the Parents Empowered Facebook Page have lots of tips and resources parents can use to start those conversations and help prevent underage drinking.