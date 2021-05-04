A new app helps brides buy and sell pre-celebrated wedding attire and decor

Weddings are arguably one of the most important days in a couple's lives, but they can also be stressful to plan and pay for.

So, Florida-based The Wedding Swap made an app to try and help brides find their perfect outfits and decor for a fraction of the cost.

The team is made up of three women - Elle Chavez (Founder and CEO), Micah Joyner (Co-Founder), and Sarah Coleman (Creative Director & Content Creator).

"I got married in 2019, Elle just got married in March, and then Micah is getting married this November, so we’re all right there with our brides," said Coleman.

The free app lets users buy or sell new or gently used wedding items.

"Anything from wedding dresses, to wedding rings, any kinds of decor you can find on the app," said Joyner.

The Wedding Swap acts as the person in the middle, so when you buy an item the request goes to Elle and Micah's team.

They contact the seller who packs it up and sends it to them.

Only once the seller receives payment will they ship it to the buyer, so no one gets ripped off on either end.

The team hopes this app can not only save money and reduce stress but also reduce waste.

Chavez said, "That’s why we like to use the term pre-celebrated items rather than used items because even though they are used, it was for a couple of hours and most likely they’re still in good if not perfect condition."

For now, the app is only available on Apple devices but they are working on an Android app.

The app is also very simple to use for people of all ages, and updates are made often to make sure kinks are worked out of it.

"Typically brides are stressed, it’s just part of it, and we didn’t want them to open up our app and just be overwhelmed and stressed out even more," said Chavez.

The team is very receptive to feedback from users and they post updates about their business to their Instagram story.