Apple unveils new iMacs, iPad Pro, AirTags, and more at 'Spring Loaded' event

Apple usually holds its first product launch event of the year in March, but this year they held it a month later.

Despite the hold-up, the tech company still managed to impress fans with some impressive and colorful upgrades.

Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini

While the iPhone 12 may have been launched at the previous Apple Event in October 2020, Apple apparently thought five colors wasn't enough.

Starting Friday, April 23rd, people can pre-order a purple iPhone 12 or 12 mini.

Apple

AirTags

After months of rumors, Apple finally unveiled their own traceable digital tags similar to Tile and Samsung's Smart Tags.

AirTags can be attached to everyday items to help you keep track of them in the Find My app.

The Precision Finding feature will guide the user to selected AirTags using a combination of sound, haptics, and visual feedback.

Apple says the battery is supposed to last a year and they can be replaced by the owner.

If AirTag is separated from its owner and out of Bluetooth range, the Find My network can help track it down.

If a lost AirTag is found by someone, they can tap it using their iPhone and be taken to a website that will display a contact phone number for the owner, if they have given one.

Apple says no location data or history is physically stored on an AirTag.

They are dust and water-resistant too.

Pre-orders for AirTags start on April 30th with one costing $29 or a pack of four costing $99.

You can personalize AirTags with free engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emojis.

Apple

Next-Generation Apple TV 4K

Apple also announced a refreshed Apple TV, which is supposed to make videos play more smoothly and appear more lifelike.

This version of the streaming device now has an A12 Bionic chip that's supposed to provide a significant boost in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing.

The Apple TV's Siri Remote is getting a redesign and Apple says it's supposed to make it even easier to watch shows and movies with intuitive navigation controls.

The new Apple TV will work with an iPhone to improve a television’s picture quality.

This is done by using the light sensor in an iPhone to compare the color balance to the industry-standard specifications.

Using this data, Apple TV automatically tailors its video output to deliver more accurate colors and improved contrast, without having to adjust television settings.

Both the new Apple TV and Siri Remote start at $179 and they can be ordered on April 30th.

The new Siri Remote will be available separately for $59 and is compatible with the previous-generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Apple

iMac

The iMac is back in seven beautifully vibrant colors (green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver) which some say is a nod to the original bulkier iMac G3 from 1998.

Apple says the re-imagined desktop computers have upgraded speakers, microphones, and cameras.

Most notably, the new iMacs are much thinner at just 11.5 millimeters.

These new computers are also powered by Apple's M1 chip, which reduces the size of the logic board and the fans needed to cool it.

The new iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels and Apple says this will deliver a brilliant and vivid viewing experience.

The Magic Keyboard, mouse, and trackpad are all getting makeovers with color matching.

The Magic Keyboard is also equipped with TouchID now, like the keyboard on some of the newer MacBook Pro models.

Pre-order for the new iMacs starts on April 30th and they start at $1,299.

Apple

Next-Generation iPad Pro

Apple is stepping up its hybrid tablet/computer game by putting one of its M1 chips into the newest iPad Pro.

The 12.9-inch tablet features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that's supposed to offer a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details.

Cellular models of the iPad Pro with 5G are capable of delivering faster internet speeds on the go.

The iPad Pro now includes support for Thunderbolt, which means users will be able to plug in an extra monitor for a larger workspace.

The all-new Ultra Wide front camera has a new feature called Center Stage, which automatically keeps users perfectly framed during video calls.

The new iPad Pro is available to order on Friday, April 30th and will be available in the second half of May.

Apple

Apple Card Family

Apple will now let two people co-own an Apple card while sharing and merging their credit lines.

Apple Card Family also enables parents to share Apple Card with their kids, while offering spending limits and controls to help teach better and safer financial habits.

People can add up to five people to their Apple Card account by sharing Apple Card with them in the Wallet app.

All users must be part of the same Family Sharing group in order to be invited to Apple Card Family, and be at least 13-years-old.

Apple Podcast Subscriptions

Starting in May, people in more than 170 countries and regions can sign up for premium podcast subscriptions.

These include a variety of benefits curated by creators, such as ad-free listening, access to more content, and early or exclusive access to new a series.

Listeners will be able to enjoy these subscriptions from creators such as NPR, the LA Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment.