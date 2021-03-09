eBike company Serial 1 moves into Utah offering a new take on transportation

LEHI, Utah — Traditional bicycles are being given the boot and a new generation is taking their place.

Serial 1 offers four different electric bikes (e-bikes) with slight differences in speed ranging from 20 miles per hour up to 28 miles per hour.

RUSH/CTY SPEED

RUSH/CTY

RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU

MOSH/CTY

The concept is still the same between them though - to get you to your destination without breaking as much of a sweat.

Each bike is equipped with a battery that can be charged by plugging it into a power source for 4 to 5 hours or with pedal power.

"These bikes will run, if you have it all the way up in boost mode and if you’re going up a lot of hills and things, anywhere from 30 miles out of a single charge all the way up to 100 miles, if you’re in tour mode and you’re maybe on some flat terrain," said Jason Huntsman, President of Serial 1 Cycle Company.

The belts of the bikes are made from carbon fiber, meaning they're smooth, quiet, and maintenance-free.

Huntsman said, "The other things you’ll get is you won’t see cables on our bikes because everything is integrated into the frame, you have integrated taillights and headlights."

Another nice surprise for riders is there's no need to change gears on three of the four e-bike models.

"Our Rush models feature an automatic transmission which a lot of people haven’t felt on a bike before but the bike’s so smart that it’ll shift for you," said Huntsman.

A drawback to these bikes is they do cost a pretty penny.

The e-bikes start at about $3,400 and go up to $5,000, but you can argue you do get what you pay for.

Serial 1 is a spin-off company of Harley Davidson.

They also have a host of new jobs that need filling, which can be helpful for Utahns in search of a new career during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new office for Serial 1 is in Lehi and is part of the Tech Corridor development.