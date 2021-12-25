Watch
Nintendo eShop hit with Christmas Day outage

Posted at 12:54 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 14:54:01-05

Gamers and families who were looking to purchase new games for their Nintendo Switch were in for a rough Christmas morning as the company's eShop servers experienced an outage Saturday morning.

According the company's website, the network services used to maintain the company's eShop, where customers can purchase digital copies of games and downloadable content, began experiencing service interruptions around 2:00 a.m. Mountain Time, with network services going fully offline around 6:12 a.m. Mountain Time. The service remained offline for approximately 45 minutes.

As customers began having difficulty setting up newly gifted Switch consoles, or redeeming prepaid gift cards for digital games, many flocked to social media to air their grievances.

"We are aware that players are experiencing errors accessing Nintendo eShop, and are working to address the issue as soon as possible," Nintendo of America said in a statement posted to Twitter.

At time of reporting, the issue appears to be ongoing.

