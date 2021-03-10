Menu

T-Mobile will sell your data unless you opt-out

Here's how you change your advertising settings
Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 10:48:04-05

T-Mobile is changing its privacy policy which means it will sell your web usage data unless you adjust your settings to opt-out.

How to do it from the T-Mobile app:

  1. Login to the app
  2. Tap the "More" tab at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Tap "Advertising & Analytics".
  4. Select the phone line you want to change
  5. Switch the "Use my data to make ads more relevant to me" to "off" to opt-out

How to do it from the T-Mobile website:

  1. Login & click "My Account"
  2. Click "Profile"
  3. Scroll down to "Privacy and Notifications"
  4. Click "Privacy and Notifications"
  5. Then click "Advertising & Analytics".
  6. Select the phone line you want to change
  7. Switch the "Use my data to make ads more relevant to me" to "off" to opt-out

Starting on April 26th, 2021, all customers of the carrier will be automatically opted-in to the new program.

T-Mobile’s new policy is no different than AT&T or Verizon’s (both of which can also be opted-out of too).

You can learn more about how T-Mobile uses your data here.

