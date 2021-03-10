T-Mobile will sell your data unless you opt-out

T-Mobile is changing its privacy policy which means it will sell your web usage data unless you adjust your settings to opt-out.

How to do it from the T-Mobile app:



Login to the app Tap the "More" tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap "Advertising & Analytics". Select the phone line you want to change Switch the "Use my data to make ads more relevant to me" to "off" to opt-out

How to do it from the T-Mobile website:



Login & click "My Account" Click "Profile" Scroll down to "Privacy and Notifications" Click "Privacy and Notifications" Then click "Advertising & Analytics". Select the phone line you want to change Switch the "Use my data to make ads more relevant to me" to "off" to opt-out

Starting on April 26th, 2021, all customers of the carrier will be automatically opted-in to the new program.

T-Mobile’s new policy is no different than AT&T or Verizon’s (both of which can also be opted-out of too).

You can learn more about how T-Mobile uses your data here.