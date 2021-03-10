T-Mobile will sell your data unless you opt-out

T-Mobile is changing its privacy policy which means it will sell your web usage data unless you adjust your settings to opt-out.
How to do it from the T-Mobile app:
- Login to the app
- Tap the "More" tab at the bottom of the screen.
- Tap "Advertising & Analytics".
- Select the phone line you want to change
- Switch the "Use my data to make ads more relevant to me" to "off" to opt-out
How to do it from the T-Mobile website:
- Login & click "My Account"
- Click "Profile"
- Scroll down to "Privacy and Notifications"
- Click "Privacy and Notifications"
- Then click "Advertising & Analytics".
- Select the phone line you want to change
- Switch the "Use my data to make ads more relevant to me" to "off" to opt-out
Starting on April 26th, 2021, all customers of the carrier will be automatically opted-in to the new program.
T-Mobile’s new policy is no different than AT&T or Verizon’s (both of which can also be opted-out of too).
You can learn more about how T-Mobile uses your data here.