Utah-based tech company makes the first automated lie detector test

PROVO, Utah — Searching for the truth with a traditional lie detector can be difficult, especially when human emotions are involved.

Now seven years after launching their initial lie detector, Converus has a new version.

It's one that claims to combine the accuracy of the original EyeDetect with a traditional polygraph.

Todd Mickelsen, the President and & CEO of Converus said, "We’ve optimized the testing process to capture the best of both of those worlds."

For comparison, a traditional polygraph just looks for changes in the user's heart rate, breathing pattern, and whether or not they start to sweat.

Meanwhile, EyeDetect uses an eye tracker to record changes in pupil size, along with about 100 other factors, including how fast you read the questions and how fast you answer.

Now the new version, EyeDetect+, uses a seating pad to track the test taker's activity.

Mickelsen said, "It can detect what type of movements are being made by the person taking the test as well as any potential countermeasures they’re applying to those movements during the test. A countermeasure sometimes is to shift your weight and put the weight on the balls of your feet when you’re being asked control questions."

EyeDetect+ also uses sensors attached to a person's hands to get a blood pressure reading throughout the test.

This is used rather than a normal blood pressure cuff, so as not to make the test taker feel uncomfortable, at least physically speaking.

With the new additions, the whole testing process can now be automated which is supposed to remove the room for human error.

"The reality is human beings vary therefore you get varying results when a human being is involved," said Mickelsen.

Converus said EyeDetect+ is up to 90% accurate depending on the type of test administered.

However, Mickelsen said that this version of EyeDetect isn't one that should be used in courtrooms, at least not right now.

"If your goal is to ultimately use this in court, there is an advantage to running the recommended process that we made before," said Mickelsen.

This means submitting the results of one regular EyeDetect test and one polygraph test, something attorneys have been doing more of recently.

Mickelsen does recommend using the new version of EyeDetect for screening potential candidates for law enforcement positions, to vet potential clients for attorneys to see if there's anything they may be hiding, and to allow probation officers to see if there are illegal activities parolees aren't admitting to.