Utah tech company hoping to change the way people tip

LEHI, Utah — While tipping may not be compulsory in most places, it's an essential source of income in some industries.

Whether that's servers in restaurants and bars, housekeepers at hotels, or hairdressers and barbers, they all rely on the generosity of customers to boost their overall income.

Justin Clegg, the Founder and CEO of Allset said, "We’re normalizing tipping in otherwise forgotten industries."

His company specializes in automating the tipping process, with the hope of encouraging more people to do it to recognize a job well done.

You don't need to download any apps to use their service.

Businesses that partner with Allset can send out text messages to customers once a job or service has been completed.

"If your home is cleaned, minutes after those folks leave your home, you’re going to get a text message that asks you if you would you like to leave a tip," said Clegg.

The Utah tech startup founder said the average person will leave about a $33 tip via text through Allset and 15% of people are leaving a tip when prompted by the service.

So far, they're working with home service businesses, mostly in Utah, with plans to expand to more places and industries soon.

Clegg said, "The use cases are unlimited and there are a lot of opportunities to unlock that revenue and make sure that 100% of that goes to those companies."

An area of work Allset is hoping to expand into next is hotels so guests can be reminded to leave a tip upon checkout.