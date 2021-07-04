Utah teen makes an album using her smartphone

PROVO, Utah — You wouldn't think Neveah Valdizan was a 15-year-old Timpview High School student who just completed her first year at the school.

That's because she took her passion for singing and turned it into motivation for a new project.

Neveah worked with her uncle, Piero, to make an album using her iPhone.

"Just out of the blue she said, I want to make it a goal to do an album my freshman year and have it done before my freshman year is up," said Piero.

Neveah used the Voice Memos app to record clips of her signing, as well as the Notes app to write her lyrics, and the GarageBand app to make the music and combine it with her vocals.

"It took me some time with the process to write and create and I took a lot of inspiration just from my uncle’s songs, like how he made beats and stuff," said Neveah.

After about a year of hard work, Neveah was able to complete her album called Sticky Notes.

She even got the attention of Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who sent her a letter congratulating her on the success of her hard work.

Neveah hopes her accomplishments can inspire others who may not have access to the top of the line equipment.

Piero said, "We don’t even need to go to a studio, we don’t have to worry that there’s a pandemic going on, we can do it right here from home."

Another inspiration for the album was Billy Eilish and her brother Finneas, who work together on her chart-topping music.

Piero and Neveah are now working on another album that's expected to be out in Fall 2021.

Neveah hopes her music will make it onto the charts.

You can find it on all of the major streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.