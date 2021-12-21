Watch
News

Actions

Three-year-old girl in grave danger according to San Antonio Amber Alert

items.[0].image.alt
San Antonio Police Department
San Antonio Amber Alert
Posted at 11:41 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 13:57:54-05

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A three-year-old girl is believed to be in "grave or immediate danger" according to an Amber Alert issued by the San Antonio Police Department on December 21.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on December 20 at 5pm, wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes. She is four feet tall and weights 55 pounds, and her straight, shoulder length hair was in a ponytail.

Any information regarding this abduction should be reported to the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere