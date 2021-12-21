Three-year-old girl in grave danger according to San Antonio Amber Alert

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A three-year-old girl is believed to be in "grave or immediate danger" according to an Amber Alert issued by the San Antonio Police Department on December 21.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on December 20 at 5pm, wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes. She is four feet tall and weights 55 pounds, and her straight, shoulder length hair was in a ponytail.

Any information regarding this abduction should be reported to the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.