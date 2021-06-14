Uniquely Utah: A few lesser-known facts of iconic Lagoon Roller Coaster

FARMINGTON, Utah — The sights and sounds of Lagoon’s "Roller Coaster" have provided thills to generations of Utahns.

The iconic ride, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, turns 100 years old this summer.

A crew of engineers and carpenters maintain the massive ride year-round, and they have implemented new technology to meet the highest possible safety standards.

When those crews need to dig near the base of the rollercoaster, they say it’s not uncommon to find small bottles in the soil.

Many are thought to have held alcohol, which may have been dropped by early riders of the Roller Coaster.

READ: Drastic increase in ‘pocket dial’ calls to Davis County 9-1-1 following Lagoon reopening

Lagoon’s original owner, Simon Bamberger, sold alcohol in the park from 1886 to 1917, and it’s possible some riders of the Roller Coaster continued imbibing even after prohibition.

Another lesser-known fact of the Roller Coaster is that plastic mannequins get the first ride each spring. The mannequins mimic the shape and form of a human and hold roughly 150 pounds of water.

In-house radio codes are also part of the coaster’s history.

While most every workplace comes up with its own jargon and acronyms, those who’ve operated the Roller Coaster have certainly encountered unique circumstances from time to time.

Watch the video above to find out what Lagoon's discrete code "B.O.H." means.