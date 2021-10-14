Big changes for Salt Lake City’s smallest store

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Salt Lake City’s Main Street mainstays is moving, just another in the latest of many changes in downtown.

McKay Diamonds opened in 1949 at 157 South Main Street in a long, narrow space, only about eight feet wide.

For the first sixty years, it was run by Bob and Frances McKay, who began a tradition of hanging framed photos of couple who’d bought their wedding rings at McKay’s.

After Bob retired, he sold the business to Joe and Sandra Andrade who have continued the tradition of running a “mom and pop shop”.

But changing times have now forced McKay’s to move.

The owner of the building wants to expand a neighboring restaurant’s ability to service an increased number of delivery orders, so the wall between the restaurant and the jewelry store will come down.

The Andrade’s say the owner of the building has been pleasant to work with, and the understand the need his business, and theirs, to adapt.

Still, saying goodbye has been emotional.

The massive photo collection and a few key vintage fixtures have been packed up by the Andrade’s and will move with them to their new location about a half-block east to 115 Regent Street, an area that’s recently been redeveloped.

McKay Diamonds is expected to reopen in it’s new location on Nov. 2.