Donut shop with heart set to open, fulfill dreams of its own employees

SALT LAKE CITY — Lovers of the fried, sweet delights of donuts will be happy to learn of a new shop that plans to offer delicious treats as crazy as any that can be dreamed up. But the mission behind each donut is even bigger.

On Redwood Road just south of Interstate 80, you might hear some construction coming from inside the building that will be home to Other Side Donuts. Crews have reworked the entire electrical system and modified the plumbing.

The work is all part of the making of a donut shop with a story like nowhere else in the world.

Nicolas Smith is going to be running Other Side, but it wasn’t always going to be a donut shop.

"We're actually thinking about starting with cookies, and then once they went out and they started doing some research they noticed that there's not really a lot going on with donuts in Utah," Smith explained.

So the team went all out, going as big as their dreams, which is why their theme is dreams; but, its important for more ways than one.

"We take that idea and we also apply it to the population that we're trying to help, which is the chronically homeless and where their dreams can come true where anything's possible," said Smith.

As a part of the Other Side organization, the donut shop will employ and help those who are experiencing homelessness and other issues.

"Well, I’m a graduate of the Other Side Academy," explained Smith. "I know and believe in this process because I live it."

Employees have already started making some of the sweet treats to sell to other businesses.

"Everything from a strawberry cheesecake, all the way up to pina colada key lime," said Gideon Nieman, a junior at Other Side Village Prep.

The more extravagant the donut, the better; like a 24K maple honey bacon donut or a donut made to be a unicorn.

"It's over the top, it really is my favorite one. It's called The Troll, it's got cotton candy on it and I love those," Nieman shared.

But its not just the donutmakers who are working to change their lives.

"I come from a troubled past myself. I've been in and out of prison, I was a student at the academy, got my life together through that process," said Other Side Builders General Manager Jordan Holdaway.

Holdaway's entire crew is working on the building and are also working to change their lives with the Other Side builders.

"It’s been an awesome partnership," he explained.

The big question is when the shop will open. Other Side hopes to welcome customers in May.

Whe Other Side Donuts finally opens, it will have turned a blank slate into a place for all those who have been through so much and have dreams of their own.

"Suffering either from whatever malady, chronic homelessness like myself, you're helping people get their lives back together," said Lee Ballow, a sophomore at Other Side Village Prep. "It really tugs at my heartstrings."

