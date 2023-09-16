Iconic Utah diner reopens with historic authenticity

OAKLEY, Utah — The Oakley Diner, a Utah treasure with nearly a century of history, has officially reopened its doors to the public.

One of the few remaining original diner cars in America, the iconic establishment formally known as the Rhode Island Diner has been meticulously restored to its former glory after a 2-year closure and uncertain future.

The driving force behind this revival is Steve Smith, a Utah business man with deep roots in the area, who couldn't resist the opportunity when he spotted a "For Sale" sign on the restaurant located just 45-50 minutes from the Salt Lake Valley

The diner is a remarkable testament to 20th century American culture with its interior and atmosphere harking back to the nostalgic 1950s. Its authenticity and charm have been preserved, making it a unique destination for both locals and visitors.

"How many people don't love the notion of the ‘50s?" asked Smith.

As you step inside, you're greeted by the familiar tunes of the Beach Boys "Good Vibrations" and the sound of pressing buttons on a classic jukebox.

Overall, the diner boasts an atmosphere that transports you to a bygone era with Smith going to great lengths to ensure it retains its historical authenticity.

"The counter is where it was, the bar stools are the way they were, and the booths are exactly the same," he said, "even though we've reupholstered them.”

The diner's journey began in 1939 when it served as a rail car diner at the World's Fair.

"When you went into the World's Fair and walked into the Jerry O'Mally Car 1107, this was it. You'd sit there, you'd look up at that," Smith explained.

In 1953, the diner found its way to Rhode Island, and in 2007 a previous owner transported it to Utah where it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places two years later due to its remarkable preservation of original elements.

However, in 2021, staffing challenges threatened to permanently close the diner before Smith stepped in.

"Honestly, we were driving by and saw a 'For Sale' sign," he recalled. "It's something you look at and say, 'Why can't we make that work?’"

Transitioning from the tech industry to managing a historic diner presented its own set of challenges.

"Building anything in the last two years has been a major challenge, and then you put the last winter that we have had on top of that, and it's been anything but easy,” he said.

Despite the obstacles, a complete remodel, including an expanded kitchen, has breathed new life into the Oakley Diner that officially reopened with a soft launch three-and-a-half weeks ago.

"The weekends have been absolutely slammed!" exclaimed Smith.

The diner's unique atmosphere combined with its commitment to quality service and food has created a winning formula. Smith recommends the Oakley Burger, adding with a grin, "that will never get old.”

But the diner isn't just about food; it's a place where memories are made.

"It's a place to put on the bucket list," Smith said. "Now, hopefully, when they come once, they will say, 'Let's go do that again next weekend.’"

This uniquely Utah destination has returned, better than ever, and is poised to serve patrons for many years to come.

"Honestly, I think this just becomes more unique over time and more revered over time," said Smith. "As long as we keep the formula great and the food great and the service great, I think it will be just one of those places you have to visit.”