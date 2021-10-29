"Michael Myers" once lived in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to horror movies, few villains are as iconic as Michael Myers.

The thirteenth installment of the “Halloween” series is now in theaters, but several months ago, when Jordan and Brady Nash of Salt Lake City, were looking for a home, they were surprised to see the fine print on the listing of an aging Victorian mansion.

“It was written in the listing that Halloween 5 was filmed in the house,” said Jordan Nash.

Key scenes of Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, were shot in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City, though the film refers to Michael’s “hometown” as Haddonfield, Illinois.

“This is the house he grew up in. He does murder someone outside of the window,” said Jordan Nash.

The exterior of the home she and her husband began restoring ten months ago appears several times in the film.

The locations of interior scenes are harder to pinpoint, as those scenes were shot in low light and in areas that underwent a lot of set dressing.

However, a small portion of a basement wall still shows an area that was artistically altered to appear on film as a stone wall.

“Kind of a scary dungeon type feel,” said Brady Nash, adding “We’re gonna put a frame around it so it doesn’t look like an accident.”

The frame around the film relic is fairly far down on Brady and Jordan’s list of things to do in the nearly eight thousand square foot home which was built in the late 1800’s.

So far, they’ve replaced the home’s entire electrical system, remodeled the kitchen, replaced damaged hardwood flooring, updated bathrooms, and got the old radiators working again. There’s still work to do in almost every room, but it’s been a labor of love.

Brady and Jordan say they bought the house for it’s “good bones” rather than the connection to the Halloween films.

“Stained glass throughout the house is gorgeous. There’s woodwork you won’t see in a modern home,” said Jordan Nash.

The couple are still contemplating what colors they’ll paint the home’s exterior next spring, but first, there will be time for a bit of fun this Halloween.

“I had to get the Michael Myers outfit. So the jump suit, the mask,” said Brady Nash, adding “trick-or-treaters are in for it this year.”