No golden spikes? Where the iconic piece of Americana ended up

PROMONTORY, Utah — Friday is the 155th anniversary of the day the world changed with the joining of East and West right here in Utah.

The transcontinental railroad was finished on May 10, 1869, a date that was celebrated at Golden Spike National Park.

The golden spike itself becomes a symbol of the United States and something every school kid learns about it but what happened to it?

Shortly after what’s been dubbed the “Champagne Photo” the spikes, yes plural were driven into the ground.

“I grew up learning about the golden spike. It's on our quarter.” David Pendleton, a 4th grade history teacher in Utah says adding “You know, it's just like every kid who grows up in Utah knows about the golden spike.”

While everyone learns about it, few know everything.

THE SPIKES

“On the day of the commemoration. We had four different spikes that were here. We had two gold spikes, one silver spike, and one spike that was iron, gold, and silver.” Brandon Flint, Superintended of Golden Spike Historic National Park said.

He knows pretty much all there is to know about them taking us on a history of each.

THE SECOND GOLDEN SPIKE

One of the two golden spikes, though not the one that you think of in your head was ordered by Frederick Marriott, was made of gold, and inscribed with homage to uniting the oceans.

That spike is the only one that it's not known where it is.

According to the National Park Service, “It has been speculated that the spike was given to one of the Union Pacific dignitaries, but there is no mention of the spike in any memoirs. It is also possible that the spike was returned to the News Letter. If so, the fate may well have been the same as the newspaper company, when, in 1906, the San Francisco earthquake and subsequent fire destroyed the News Letter building.”

ARIZONA'S GOLD AND SILVER SPIKE

Arizona's Gold and Silver Spike, a composite iron spike plated with gold and silver, was presented by Governor Anson P.K. Safford and engraved with a dedication to the transcontinental railroad.

This Spike had been on display for some time at various museums but in January of 2023, it went up for auction.

The estimate from Christie's Auction House was from $300,000 to $500,000 which wasn’t even close.

The hammer fell with a private buyer paying 2.2 Million Dollars in total.

THE NEVADA SILVER SPIKE

Nevada's Silver Spike, ordered by F.A. Tritle, Nevada's railroad commissioner, was forged from 25 ounces of silver by Robert Lodge.

It was rushed to be part of the ceremony at Promontory Summit at the last second, barely making the train.

Nevada’s spike was sent to Virginia City jewelers that engraved one side after the ceremony saying, “To Leland Stanford President of the Central Pacific railroad. To the iron of the East and the gold of the West Nevada adds her link of silver to span the continent and wed the oceans.”

The spike was then delivered to Stanford and eventually placed along with the Golden Spike in the Stanford University Cantor Arts Museum.

THE GOLDEN SPIKE

When you think of the “Golden Spike” this is the one you think of.

David Hewes a San Fransisco contractor and friend of Central Pacific President Leland Stanford realized as the tracks were coming closer that no one had prepared a celebratory item for the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

At first, Hewes wanted to make the track out of gold but seeing as how expensive that would be he decided upon a single spike instead.

Using $400 of his gold he commissioned a cast of a golden spike.

All 4 sides are engraved with the date and quotes such as “May God continue the unity of our Country as this Railroad unites the two great Oceans of the world. Presented David Hewes, San Francisco.”

The top of the spike was simply engraved, “The Last Spike.”

All of the others were as a result of his, so you can imagine this is the most valuable and sought after.

It currently resides at Stanford University Cantor Arts Museum with the Nevada Silver spike in a room full of Leland Stanford’s belongings.

“Those four spikes were all ceremonial. They were tapped into place because they're precious metal, which means you can't drive them or you're gonna flatten them.” Brandon Flint Said Jokingly but added on a more serious note “You know, I would, I would love to see the spikes wherever they are out on public dis display because it is a really important part, of our history.”

Right now the only spike on public display is the Original Hewes Golden Spike.

Even the silver spike, which is in the same museum, is not out for people to enjoy.

THE IDEA

That final fact prompted some fascination, and in 2023 the attention of a history teacher in West Valley Utah.

“So it started when I went on a trip to San Francisco with my family.” David Pendleton said adding he wanted to “take a picture of it that I could bring back and show my students each year in fourth grade as we learned about the golden spike.”

In other words, he wanted to see the golden spike in all its glory but to his surprise, he said “It was just kind of tucked away in a room… But without a label, without any kind of explanation as to what it was or the history behind it or anything.”

These were the pictures he took that day, no plaque, or commemoration, and the picture behind it isn’t even that “iconic” photo, it's from a movie so all that sparked an idea.

“[it] would be a fun writing assignment to do with your kids just do a persuasive letter.” He said hoping his students would take something from it but he would have no clue that it was going to grow as large as it did.

When he got back he started the assignment, and as the students got to work he thought “Let's see if we can do this.”

#SPIKES2UTAH

After reaching out to everyone he could think of, and getting the district involved, he started the mission with his students.

Gathering everyone together to kick off the campaign they were spreading the message far and wide and it got the attention of media from around the country

I covered the story during the initial kick-off off and it was just picking up steam (pun intended).

In all, they received 1,098 letters, and they were not just from Utah!

Letters from as far away as New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois, Colorado, California, Idaho, and Washington, were a part of the package along with statements from Utah leaders asking to bring the Golden Spike home.

A website they created says “We sent all your letters to Stanford in early June and received word back that they have the letters and are "looking into the possibilities." We are very hopeful!”

But that’s about where the story stops.

THE WAIT

A year later Pendleton says “Stanford has taken a while to, to give us an answer.” Even going further to say “In fact, we're still waiting for an answer. And so we've kind of been in this holding pattern since then.”

FOX 13 has actually reached out to the Cantor Arts Center for comment as well, they are working on getting us someone to talk to as well but Pendleton did say that he has had some more recent luck.

“I am hoping to get an answer here very soon.” He says adding “I've actually been in contact with them in the last couple of weeks.”

In the meantime, they are still trying to appeal to them in any way they can.

Joseph Pendleton, David's Son talked with us looking straight into the camera and saying “Stanford. If you're watching this, please give it to us.”

To have it back in Utah would be pretty cool for Brandon Flint too saying “I would love to have it in our Golden Spike visitor center.” But he adds that the spikes are so important to several states.

“it is an important part of California history. It's an important part of Nevada's history. Utah Wyoming most importantly, I would love to see all of those spikes out on display somewhere.” He said

AN EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME

The truth is, it could go either way but there is a bigger meaning behind it.

Each of those students who wrote a letter and is still pushing for the spike to return is learning things along the way and is now a part of something bigger than themselves.

“This is something they're gonna remember for the rest of their lives.” David Pendleton said with a smile.

