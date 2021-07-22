The story behind the 'UFO Crash Site' in Emery County

CLAWSON, Utah — Just off to the side of Utah Highway 10 in Emery County, there’s a “UFO crash site”.

It’s one of many creations of retired builder Vaughn Reed.

Reed grew up in Emery County but spent many of his working years in other places, helping to build parts of Interstate 15 among other things.

Now retired and 83 years old, he’s still building. Only now his projects are personal.

The long driveway to his home on the outskirts of the town of Clawson is lined with whimsical sculpture-like creations, including the “UFO”.

The home itself, built by Vaughn, is stunning, particularly on the inside where a massive tree trunk in the center of the living room helps hold up the roof.

“Ninety-five percent of this place is recycled material,” Vaughn Reed said.

Steps away, he’s hard at work building the eight outbuilding on his property.

“Just put up these porch posts yesterday” said Reed, as he unlocked the door to a workshop he calls the “Dugout”, which is partially underground and 20 degrees cooler than the high desert air outside.

Vaughn has a partner in his projects, and in life.

“People will ask me ‘how do you get along with all this junk?’ I say I’m just used to it, buddy.” Said Ellie Reed

Vaughn and Ellie have been known to greet the tourists who stop to take photos of the roadside attractions, and they love seeing the reactions.

“People don’t get together, and they don’t laugh and have fun together. They’re too busy being busy and trying to make a living,” said Vaughn Reed.

“When people come up here and can spend an hour and take off laughing, I know I’ve done my job,” Reed said.