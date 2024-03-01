Unique Payson 'leaplings' born on three separate Leap Days

PAYSON, Utah — The joke is Leap Day is how those born on February 29 could only celebrate a birthday once every four years, but what about the Payson family that's experienced it three times over?

While they say good things come in three’s, the family celebrates unlikely birthdays for three of their children. But this isn't a story about triplets all born on on Leap Day. The Estes "leaplings" were born on three consecutive leap years.

David and Louise Estes didn’t set out to start to build their family this way.

"The first two were not planned. We were pregnant. Saw the calendar due March 1 [and said], 'Oh, if we went a day early, that would be cool!," explained the couple.

A second baby was born four years later in 2008, also on February 29, leading to David and Louise to start considering something really special in 2012.

"He actually brought it up and said, 'Let's try it for this timeline,' and I thought as soon as you try to do on purpose, it won't work," said Louise, who was actually due on the February 24.

The couple waited five days and got the trifecta.

Remington, Xavier and Jade Estes are now known as leaplings, and since they were born consecutively, they are tied for a world record.

While the kids still get a birthday each year, their leap birthdays every four years are extra special

"We will have them invite their friends," said David. "We'll do pinatas or something big."

So even though the Estes leaplings are technically only three, four and five years old, they have grown up with a bond that few have.

"Growing up, I think I've just learned to appreciate them more," said Remington, "because I can blame them for all my problems."