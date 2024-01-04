Unique Utah dance hall holds century-old secrets

DELTA, Utah — Tucked away above an unassuming store in Delta, Utah, a dance hall from the 1930s and 1940s has emerged as a forgotten gem with an otherworldly charm.

In an exclusive report, FOX13 News Reporter Spencer Joseph and former FOX13 News Reporter Todd Tanner take us inside the nearly century-old space, marking the first time a TV crew has been granted access.

Vans Dance Hall, as it's known, has been shrouded in mystery for decades. Kevin Morris, a current custodian of the hall, reflects on its hidden nature, stating, "It's been a hidden secret."

The exterior, just like many other dance halls across the U.S. from its era, sits quietly above ground in the town.

Laurie Griffiths, another custodian of Vans Dance Hall, expresses disbelief at how something so grand could be forgotten: "How could something so beautiful and so grand be forgotten?”

The journey begins as the news crew ascends the steps, with Kevin Morris noting, "I would dare bet most of the people in Delta don’t even know this exists here."

Upon entering, the crew is met with a spectacle that has been unseen for decades.

Vans Dance Hall, closed for nearly half a century, was once a vibrant venue where live music and dancing were the rage.

Griffiths shares the hall's history, revealing that it featured a unique dance floor made from melted-down vinyl records, creating a shiny black surface that once was the talk of the town.

The craftsmanship and design of the hall are unparalleled.

From hand-cut mirrored glass forming hundreds of stars to a giant mirror ball with a temple on top, the hall is a testament to its creator, Billy Van De Vanter who went just by Billy Van.

Roger Roper, a historic preservation expert, notes, "There’s nothing I’ve seen like Van’s Hall.”

Billy Van, who ran an auto parts store by day, spent his nights building the dance hall.

Despite some Mormon imagery, Roper clarifies that Billy Van was not LDS and tried to create a space for everyone. He even organized puppet shows for children on Saturdays.

While the hall continued to host dances after Billy Van's death in 1942, it eventually fell into disuse by the 1970s.

Laurie Griffiths, part of the Delta Area Restoration Committee, hopes to revive the hall, making it a community space for reunions, parties, and perhaps even dances.

The journey to restore Vans Dance Hall is challenging, requiring both time and funding.

A feasibility study confirmed the building's structural soundness and recent repairs have been made to the roof.

However, significant expenses, including a fire sprinkler system and safety features, stand in the way of reopening the hall to the public.

Kevin Morris expresses optimism about the future, stating when asked the question maybe someday this gets to a place where it’s open to the public again? He replied “That’s what we would hope."

For now, Vans Dance Hall remains a hidden treasure, awaiting the day when its doors may open once more to the magic and joy of the past.