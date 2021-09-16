Utahns are conserving a lot of water in drought emergency

SALT LAKE CITY — New data provided to FOX 13 shows Utahns are conserving large amounts of water in the state's ongoing drought emergency.

The data, compiled by the Utah Department of Natural Resources, shows Utahns are listening to pleas by state leaders to save water. Here's some of the savings:

The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District, one of the largest in the state and covering the Salt Lake Valley, is reporting a 31% drop in water deliveries over the same time last year.

Washington County's water district is reporting 600 million gallons saved over the summer, compared to 2020. That is with record-breaking heat and a population increase.

Salt Lake City Public Utilities reported a staggering 1.8 billion gallons saved since July 1, compared to the same time last year. The entity serves Salt Lake City and some Salt Lake Valley communities.

Sandy City is reporting 962 million gallons saved over this time last year and will likely pass the 1 billion gallon mark this week.

FOX 13 reported earlier this week that Utah's Department of Natural Resources was recommending the Utah State Legislature extend the state of emergency for drought until the end of the year. Long-term forecasts show the potential for a dry, warmer winter which could be problematic for Utah next year.