Weekend heat causes Utah's mountain snow levels to plummet

SALT LAKE CITY — The beautiful weekend had ugly results for Utah water managers.

After a string of small but helpful storms, the snowpack saw a steep decline due to summer-like temperatures from Friday to Sunday.

The melt put this year well behind last for the amount of water stored in Utah mountains, and last year already put Utah's reservoirs in a deficit.

The video above uses data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service to compare this year and last with 2019, which was our last strong water year.