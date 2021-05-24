Black Lives Matter activist critically wounded after being shot in head in London

LONDON — An activist with the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.K. is in critical condition after being shot in London.

Sasha Johnson sustained a gunshot wound to her head early Sunday morning following “numerous death threats,” according to the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP). Johnson is a member of the political party’s executive leadership committee, as well as a member of BLM.

TTIP says Johnson has actively been fighting for Black people and the injustices that surround the Black community, while also raising three children.

“Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones,” wrote the party.

In a statement, the London’s Metropolitan Police Service says officers found a 27-year-old woman when responding to reports of gunshots in Southwark shortly before 3 a.m. local time. The department stopped short of identifying the victim as Johnson.

The woman was transported to a south London hospital where she remains in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred in the vicinity of a house where a party was taking place and that a number of people have been in the area.

The investigation is in an early stage, but police say there is nothing to suggest Johnson was the subject of a targeted attack or that she had received any credible threats against her prior to this incident, contradicting TTIP.

“This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries. Our thoughts are with her family who are being provided with support at this terribly difficult time,” wrote Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele in a statement. “A dedicated team of detectives is working tirelessly to identify the person or persons responsible for this shooting. They are making good progress, but they need the public’s help.”

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Consort Road area in the early morning hours Sunday to contact them.