Darwin's Arch loses its top due to erosion in the Galapagos Islands

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The famed Darwin’s Arch in the Galapagos Islands has lost its top, and officials are blaming natural erosion of the stone.

Ecuador’s Environment Ministry reported the collapse on its Facebook page on Monday.

An image of the structure shows it now consists of just two pillars.

The rock structure is 141 feet high, 230 feet long and 75 feet wide and it's less than half a mile from Darwin Island.

AP This photo distributed by Galapagos National Park shows Darwin's Arch off the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Galapagos National Park via AP)

It's a popular spot for scuba divers.

The unique flora and fauna on remote islands are famed in part for inspiring Charles Darwin’s thoughts on evolution.