Watch

Actions

US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting Kabul airport, Taliban says

items.[0].image.alt
Planet Labs Inc./AP
In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs Inc., the military side of Kabul's international airport is seen as a military flight taxing on the tarmac Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)
Afghanistan
Posted at 8:10 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 10:11:33-04

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban spokesman says a U.S. military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday.

U.S. military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighborhood just northwest of Kabul’s international airport Sunday as the U.S. evacuation there winds down following the Taliban’s lightning takeover of the country, killing a child.

The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere