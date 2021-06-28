Bonneville Salt Flats sunset

"Utah is a land of geologic diversity. You can find such marvels here, in the most unlikely places! Utah is breathtakingly beautiful! This photo is of somewhere unique and entirely different from our lakes, mountains, and orange deserts: the Bonneville Salt Flats. I love how it shows the raging colors across the sky contrasted with the pristine white of the salt flats themselves." - Sheri Mueller
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 10:53:22-04
