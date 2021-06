The Big Wheel at Bingham Canyon Mine

Marc Sternfield

Posted at 2:33 PM, Jun 22, 2021

"My daughters Kayla and Naomi at the world's largest man-made hole, the Bingham Canyon Mine." - Marc Sternfield

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.