Eric Dane, star of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria," has died at 53

Eric Dane, the actor best known as Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy," has died. He was 53.

Dane's family confirmed his death in a statement.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," it read.

In 2025, Dane was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is also called Lou Gehrig’s disease. He became an advocate for those with the disease.

Dane's character Mark "McSteamy" Sloane appeared on "Grey's Anatomy" in 2006 until 2012. He is also know for his roles in "Euphoria" and the film "Marley & Me."

