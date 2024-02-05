Patrick Mahomes' father arrested on DWI charge week before Super Bowl

The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated a week before his son’s Super Bowl appearance.

Jail records show Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested Saturday night in Tyler, Texas.

The 53-year-old is facing charges of “driving while intoxicated 3rd or more,” with his bond set at $10,000. He was released Sunday afternoon.

The felony charge is in the third degree, and if convicted, carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, per Texas law.

Smith County jail records show Mahomes Sr. has a history of arrests involving intoxication.

In March 2012, he was arrested for using a cell phone while driving and driving while intoxicated. In September of that same year, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the second degree.

In 2016, Mahomes Sr. was arrested for public intoxication in Fort Worth, Texas, while at a college football game between his son’s alma mater, Texas Tech, and TCU, according to USA Today.

The father also was arrested for another DWI in Smith County in 2018. He pleaded guilty to this charge and was sentenced to 40 days in jail, which he served on weekends, according to ESPN.

Mahomes Sr. is a former Major League Baseball pitcher.

His son and the rest of the Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas.

