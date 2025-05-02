Pennsvlvania woman seen defecating on another car in road rage video

PROSPECT PARK, Penn. — A 44-year-old Pennsylvania mother has been arrested after a viral video showed her getting out of her car and defecating on the hood of the car of another woman.

As she was being led to a police vehicle, Christina Solometo laughed and said, "The lady chased me. She chased me and asked her not to attack me.”

According to police, both women were headed in the same direction on Tuesday in Delaware County, when Solometo thought the woman in the dark-colored car was following her when she was simply going home.

Solometo's actions left some neighbors speechless.

"I don’t know, it’s been running through my mind all day since I heard about it,” said one person.

Solometo was booked on charges including indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and a misdemeanor for “depositing waste on the highway.”

While she was getting arrested, Solometo said, “I have a sickness!," although she didn’t elaborate on what that was.

The bizarre case has now gotten international attention, and not the kind the police chief wants.

“It can’t happen in this community. No town wants this to happen in their town," said Prospect Park Police Chief David Madonna. "I mean, the recognition a town gets over this kind of thing, it's really unwelcome. We don’t want this.”